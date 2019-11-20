The oceanfront Sagaponack home of fashion designer Elie Tahari is being relisted for $39 million, a price reduction of $5 million.

Originally listed three years ago, the house was taken off the market and rented, says Keith Green of Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the property with Ann Ciardullo.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes a master suite with views of the Atlantic Ocean, a deck leading to the beach, a room-sized shower, an oversized tub, an office with an 85-inch television and balcony overlooking the great room.

The great room has 10-foot glass doors that lead to the oceanfront lawn and a 30-foot high peaked ceiling with wood beams and rafters.

The 4,500-square-foot home, which was built around a century-old barn and still maintains the barn’s wooden framework, has two other bedroom suites: one facing the ocean and the other with a large steam shower and wall of glass leading to a hidden garden.

The two-acre property features stairs leading to 250 feet of waterfront, a 60-foot lap pool located in a grove of Russian olive trees, a flagstone terrace with a vine-covered pergola, a table for 10 on the ocean side and a basketball court.

“What makes the property unique is that it’s just high enough on the crest for total privacy and yet low enough that you have momentary access to the beach at any time of day or in the evening,” says Green. “You can actually see the waves crashing from the master bed.”

Annual property taxes are $55,455.

The Israeli-born Tahari is known for his ready-to-wear clothing and fashion accessories.