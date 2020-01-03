TODAY'S PAPER
'Grey's Anatomy' star Ellen Pompeo's Sag Harbor home sold for $2.995M

Pompeo, who is best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey's Anatomy," designed the modern 2,400-square-foot farmhouse.  Credit: Chris Foster

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
The Sag Harbor retreat of actress Ellen Pompeo recently sold for $2.995 million. It had originally listed for $3.25 million. 
Pompeo, who is also a producer and director, and is best known for her role as Dr. Meredith Grey on "Grey’s Anatomy," designed the modern 2,400-square-foot farmhouse. 
Martha Gundersen, an agent for Douglas Elliman Real Estate, brought in the buyers, a professional couple and their children from New York City.

“They fell in love with Ellen’s style and aesthetic,” says Gundersen. “The house was sold with the entire contents, including furnishings, pillows, kitchen contents, artwork and even an iPad.”
Built in 2013, the house is situated on 8.38 acres and has five bedrooms on three floors, including a second-floor master suite with a private living room, full bath and an adjoining bedroom/office, four baths, pool and heated screened porch.
Though the property can be subdivided, the buyers plan to keep the home just as it is, says Gundersen.
“Its long gracious driveway is flanked by beautiful flowering trees and uplit for a dramatic entry,” says Gundersen. “The rooms are so beautiful with double height great room, open kitchen, and screened in porch overlooking the private expansive lot and pool area.”

