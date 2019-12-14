An expanded Cape in Port Washington is listing for $695,000. The annual property taxes are $9,152.

Located on one tenth of an acre, the 1,660-square-foot home has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a veranda entrance, a second-floor loft area for an office or study and a fenced-in yard.

The house is near Manorhaven Beach Park, Port Washington shops, restaurant and Long Island Rail Road station, and is in the Port Washington Union Free School district.

The listing agents are Theresa and Salvatore Lupo of Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast.