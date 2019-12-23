TODAY'S PAPER
Expanded ranch on a canal in East Quogue on the market for $899,000

The .25-acre property is close to Shinnecock Bay,

The .25-acre property is close to Shinnecock Bay, Dune Road and beaches.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An expanded ranch on a canal leading out to Tiana Bay in East Quogue is listed for $899,000. The annual property taxes are $8,786.

The 1,522-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an open floor plan and stained oakwood floors. Recently renovated, the house has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors, deck, swimming pool and bulkhead.

The .25-acre property is close to Shinnecock Bay, Dune Road and beaches, Sears Bellow and Hubbard county parks and the hamlet of Hampton Bays, and is in the East Quogue Union Free School District. .

The listing agent is Bruce Davidson of the Corcoran Group.

