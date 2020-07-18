TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
SEARCH
72° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1928 Farmingdale Colonial lists for $649,000

This Colonial house in Farmingdale, on the market

This Colonial house in Farmingdale, on the market for $649,000, features five large bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a brand-new two-car garage. ......HODAILY200708 Credit: Long Island Virtual Tours

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday
Print

A Colonial house in Farmingdale is on the market for $649,000. The 3,000-square-foot property on a 0.17-acre lot features five large bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, and a brand-new two-car garage.

The house was built in 1928, but completely renovated this year and now has an open floor plan. “It was a total disaster, but now a sleeping beauty,” says listing agent Linda Lazio, of Realty Connect USA LLC. The home features a new roof, new windows, a custom kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a living room with a stone-face fireplace, and a bright, full finished basement with egress windows. The master bedroom with a full bathroom has a double sink and a walk-in closet.

“The location is great. It’s close to the highway and colleges,” says Lazio. It's a 10-minute drive to Costco or shopping centers and a 15-minute walk to restaurants and the train station.

It's in the Farmingdale School District. Although the property is on a noncommercial block, annual taxes are currently $32,263. The taxes could be reduced to a normal residential rate in October, but new owners need to confirm.

Linda Lazio and Janet Elliott of Realty Connect USA LI Inc. are the listing agents.

By Teng Chen Special to Newsday

More news

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots This time, Election Day could turn into Election Month
Shoppers begin to line up outside the Roosevelt Many LIers keeping their distance when it comes to going back into malls
Eric Shu, 16, a rising senior at Great Students win LIRR poster contest promoting mask wearing
A New York Police cruiser is parked on Personal assistant charged in dismembered tech CEO's killing
Atira Hall, 12, draws on the sidewalk at Breonna Taylor honored in chalk on pavement in Elmont
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced that she Goats to mow the grass? In Nassau, they think it's not a baaaa-d idea
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search