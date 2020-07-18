1928 Farmingdale Colonial lists for $649,000

A Colonial house in Farmingdale is on the market for $649,000. The 3,000-square-foot property on a 0.17-acre lot features five large bedrooms, 3½ bathrooms, and a brand-new two-car garage.

The house was built in 1928, but completely renovated this year and now has an open floor plan. “It was a total disaster, but now a sleeping beauty,” says listing agent Linda Lazio, of Realty Connect USA LLC. The home features a new roof, new windows, a custom kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, a living room with a stone-face fireplace, and a bright, full finished basement with egress windows. The master bedroom with a full bathroom has a double sink and a walk-in closet.

“The location is great. It’s close to the highway and colleges,” says Lazio. It's a 10-minute drive to Costco or shopping centers and a 15-minute walk to restaurants and the train station.

It's in the Farmingdale School District. Although the property is on a noncommercial block, annual taxes are currently $32,263. The taxes could be reduced to a normal residential rate in October, but new owners need to confirm.

Linda Lazio and Janet Elliott of Realty Connect USA LI Inc. are the listing agents.