Sellers Steve and Sallyann Schrader

Community Farmingdale

Asking price $659,000

The basics A four-bedroom, two-bathroom expanded Cape on a 131-by-160-foot lot

The competition A four-bedroom, two-bathroom high-ranch on Duane Street is listed for $579,990.

Nearest recent sale A four-bedroom, two-bath high-ranch on Williard Avenue sold June 7 for $585,270.

Taxes with no exemptions $12,146

Time on the market Since late June

Listing agent Irene Neglia, Shore Line Realty Group, Bellmore, 516-650-5394

Why it’s for sale Steve, 57, a semiretired attorney, and wife Sallyann, 58, a retired math teacher, say they want to move to New Hampshire to be closer to family.

The Schraders’ 1,573-square-foot home went through a major renovation seven years ago. Steve says:

"The house has potential for configuring it to have five or six bedrooms. When you walk in the front door, the living room is to the left and the den to the right. If a buyer wanted a main-floor master bedroom, the den could be converted to a master bedroom, which it was originally. Upstairs are three bedrooms. The fully finished basement is perfect for an adult child ….Right now, it’s used as a den. We also built a three-season room off the kitchen. It was intended for my wife’s elderly father. It's finished beyond beautiful but would need heat to be used as a bedroom ….We did a major renovation seven years ago that involved a new roof, new siding, a new portico, the three-season room, and a pavered driveway and wide walkway to the backyard, which is all pavers. There’s no grass, just a pavered patio and professionally landscaped border gardens. The front lawn has in-ground sprinklers and manicured flower beds."