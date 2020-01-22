1850 home in Oyster Bay Cove lists for $1.89M

A circa 1850 Federal Colonial home is on the market in Oyster Bay Cove for $1.89 million. The annual property taxes are $40,208.

Originally part of a 60-acre horse farm that was subdivided, the home served as an estate owned by the Van Wycks, a prominent family in the Huntington/Oyster Bay area, who dubbed the property Edgehill, notes listing agent Diane Anderson, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

The seven-bedroom, four full- and two half-bath house has custom cabinetry and millwork, terra-cotta and hardwood floors, seven fireplaces, solarium, living room with built-in bookcases and library with wood slatted ceiling and fireplace with a unique Japanese mantle.

“The house has been lovingly restored and maintained,” says Anderson, noting that they added radiant heated floors and a new kitchen, solarium and upstairs servants’ wing.

The current owners, who bought the house in 2014, replaced 33 windows and put in new hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms, Anderson says.

The property still has relics of the former estate, including a barn that is now a three-car garage, root cellar, playhouse, and two ornate fountains.

Part of the incorporated village of Laurel Hollow, the 3.91-acre property includes a pool and spa and has deeded mooring and beach rights to Laurel Hollow Beach. The house is in the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District and is close to Sagamore Hill National Historic Site and the Village of Oyster Bay with its restaurants, shops and Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park and beachfront.