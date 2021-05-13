Fire Island home in Seaview community lists for $3.55 million

An award-winning contemporary home in the Seaview community of Fire Island is on the market for $3.55 million.

The house won an AIA Long Island Archi award in 2020 for architect Matthew Miller of StudioLAB, says listing agent Abigail Medvin Mago of Fire Island Sales & Rentals.

Built in 2019, the 3,200-square-foot house has five bedrooms, 4½ baths, custom-milled white oak floors, custom Arcadia doors and windows, surround sound system and a Control4 Smart home system, and a second-floor gym. The house also has washer/dryers on both the second and first floors.

"I think it’s a great example of modern architecture. And, it’s really a family home designed with that use in mind," Mago says, noting there are bunk beds in two bedrooms that can accommodate eight kids.

The 7,500-square-foot lot features a pool, a roof top deck with kitchen and bar that offers expansive bay and ocean views, and an outdoor shower.

"One thing that’s unique about Fire Island is homes are typically sold furnished, so it’s really a turnkey buying experience in a way that’s unique from traditional markets."

Homes in the community are part of the Seaview Association HOA, which maintains the sidewalks, beaches, park, tennis courts, wading pool, playground, ballfield, boat slip and community house. Dues are about $4,800 annually.

The annual property taxes are currently $408, but will go up after the certificate of occupancy is processed by the town assessor, says Mago, who notes that average taxes for a home in the area are $10,000.