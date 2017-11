A Horace Gifford-designed home in Fire Island has hit the market for $1.25 million.

The late architect, known for his modernist beach houses in Fire Island, designed the home in the 1960s. It has barrel vaulted ceilings and an open great room, and is filled with rustic wood paneling.

The current owner added a pool and deck, says listing agent Ray Starr of D. Katen Fire Island Properties.

“There’s not many of them on the market,” says Starr of Gifford’s work.