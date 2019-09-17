A Fire Island Pines home designed by modern architect Harry Bates with a storied history that was once owned by Jeanette Rockefeller, former wife of Winthrop Rockefeller and the first lady of Arkansas, is on the market for $1.5 million.

Bates designed the home in the mid-1960s at the height of his career, says listing agent Vinnie Petrarca of Vinnie Petrarca Fire Island Real Estate. It comprises glass boxes and a guest cottage surrounding a courtyard.

Rockefeller purchased the home in the early 1970s after her divorce. She often entertained at the house with her friend Joe Lombardo, famed orchestra leader Guy Lombardo’s brother and an antiques dealer and interior designer who helped Rockefeller decorate with furnishings from the Rockefeller estate in Arkansas, says Petrarca. Rockefeller’s bed remains in the guest bedroom of the main house, and there is a stone statue in the front garden and the stone planter on the front deck from the estate, he says.

A roof deck was built on the home in 2005 and a small pool was added in 2015.

"Otherwise, in it's original state," Petrarca says.