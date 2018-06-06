A Fire Island beach house with 100 feet of oceanfront in the Lonelyville community is on the market for $2.495 million.

A wall of glass overlooks the sea and sand in this 1970 three-bedroom, 2.5-bath house, which features an open floor plan, Douglas Fir rafters, cedar-paneled walls and a deck.

Within walking distance to downtown Fair Harbor, the house sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot.

"You have ocean views from every room," says Tanya Fuchs, who, along with David Sanders, is selling the home through Ramsay Realtors.