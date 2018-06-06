Lonelyville home on Fire Island lists for $2.495M
Within walking distance to downtown Fair Harbor, the house sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot.
A Fire Island beach house with 100 feet of oceanfront in the Lonelyville community is on the market for $2.495 million.
A wall of glass overlooks the sea and sand in this 1970 three-bedroom, 2.5-bath house, which features an open floor plan, Douglas Fir rafters, cedar-paneled walls and a deck.
Within walking distance to downtown Fair Harbor, the house sits on a 6,000-square-foot lot.
"You have ocean views from every room," says Tanya Fuchs, who, along with David Sanders, is selling the home through Ramsay Realtors.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.