A winterized four-bedroom, 2½-bath home on Surf Road in Fire Island's Village of Ocean Beach is listing for $1.675 million.

Built in 1982, the 2,513-square-foot house, which was recently renovated, features hardwood floors, a high-end, eat-in kitchen with Thermador appliances, quartz counters and large walk-in pantry; primary suite with herringbone floors, custom walk-in shower and sculptural soaking tub; and durable Hardie fiber-cement siding.

The 5,000-square-foot lot has two mahogany decks: a covered deck off the first floor and an upper-level deck, and an attached one-car garage.

The house has an upside-down layout, says listing agent Abigail Medvin Mago of Fire Island Sales and Rentals.

"The master bedroom and living room/kitchen/dining area are all upstairs, and the rest of the bedrooms are downstairs, which is actually pretty common on Fire Island," says Medvin Mago.

Surf Road is the dividing line between the Ocean Beach and Corneille Estates communities, and the location is sought after because Corneille Estates doesn’t have the same prohibitions as Ocean Beach, which doesn’t allow dogs or eating on the beach, among other restrictions, Medvin Mago says.

Located in the Fire Island Union Free School District, the home is a short walk to the beach and Ocean Beach shops, and is close to the Woodhull School and a baseball field.

The annual Town of Islip property taxes are $3,635. Village taxes are $11,703 and pay for all village services, including garbage, water, police, lifeguards, and street/walkway cleaning. Annual flood insurance is $1,972.