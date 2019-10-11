Noted architect designed $2.1M Fire Island Pines home
A Fire Island Pines home designed by architect Horace Gifford is on the market for $2.1 million.
Gifford, a famed architect of modernist beach homes, designed about 70 homes in the Pines community from the 1960s to the 1980s.
Built in 1968, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home includes cedar paneled walls, wood-beamed ceilings, a dome skylight in the dining room, sliding glass doors and a hot tub.
The .31-acre property has 90 feet of frontage on the Great South Bay.
The listing agent is Vinnie Petrarca of VP Fire Island Pines Real Estate
