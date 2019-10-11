TODAY'S PAPER
Noted architect designed $2.1M Fire Island Pines home

This Fire Island Pines home is on the

Photo Credit: Fire Island Pines R.E./Kathleen O'Donnell

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
A Fire Island Pines home designed by architect Horace Gifford is on the market for $2.1 million.

Gifford, a famed architect of modernist beach homes, designed about 70 homes in the Pines community from the 1960s to the 1980s. 

Built in 1968, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home includes cedar paneled walls, wood-beamed ceilings, a dome skylight in the dining room, sliding glass doors and a hot tub.

The .31-acre property has 90 feet of frontage on the Great South Bay.

The listing agent is Vinnie Petrarca of VP Fire Island Pines Real Estate

