Oceanfront Fire Island home on the market for $1.999 million

An oceanfront home in an exclusive, secluded area of Fire Island is on the market for $1.999 million.

The house is in Water Island, which is not actually an island, but a community nestled between Fire Island Pines and Davis Park, accessible in summer via ferry from Sayville.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is located in Spatengaville, a private enclave on Water Island’s western end that consists of just four homes – two on the bay and two on the ocean.

"There’s national seashore on both sides of that little cluster of homes, so all the views are protected," says listing agent Abigail Medvin Mago of Fire Island Sales & Rentals. "It’s just this tiny little enclave that’s almost like your own private island."

Included in the sale is a 25-foot Parker fishing boat.

Built in 1962, the home was renovated two years ago, inside and out, says Mago.

"Everything was done with composite siding and decking, with the most durable of materials," she says. "It doesn’t have that weathered, beat-up look, and it doesn’t require any maintenance on the part of the homeowner."

The renovation included extending the master bedroom, a new kitchen and bathrooms, and painting the great room’s roof rafters and vaulted ceiling white.

The property, on a third of an acre, boasts panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean from a wraparound deck on three sides. There's also a hot tub.

Though the house has heat, it is not winterized, but could be made so by insulating the pipes, says Mago.

"It’s such an incredible place," she says. "It’s like nowhere I’ve ever seen."

Annual property taxes are $6,211, and flood insurance is $4,218.