THE SCOOP

Over the years, Flanders has meant different things to different people. To early Dutch settlers, who named it for the Dutch-speaking northern region of Belgium, it was a home away from home. To locals, it was known for the Big Duck – a giant landmark..

Now, this community at the mouth of Peconic Bay, between the two East End forks, could be changing into an enclave of affordable homes, according to Vince Taldone, president of the Flanders Riverside and Northampton Community Association. “We’ve seen Flanders already starting to turn,” he says. Bungalows built in the 1930s and ’40s that fell into disrepair are being fixed up as affordable homes, he says. “Young families are coming in,” he says. “For those who have jobs out east, this area is desirable because it’s affordable and Southampton Town taxes are low.”

All town residents have access to the town beaches, from Bridgehampton to Westhampton Beach, says Bridget Terry, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. “And it’s become an alternative to the Hamptons, a real summer home hot spot,” she says. “You’re not in all that traffic. You can find homes in all price ranges, but some of the best deals are on the water.”

There’s a lot of preserved land. “Take the dog for a walk and you’ll hear nothing,” Taldone says.

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

Get the Real Estate newsletter! The best LI real estate news in your inbox weekly. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There are no condo complexes in Flanders.

SALE PRICES

Between March 1, 2019, and March 5, 2020, there were 39 home sales with a median sale price of $350,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $134,000 and the high was $825,000. During that period a year earlier, there were 52 home sales with a median sale price of $329,450. The price range was $75,000 to $1,300,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Southampton

Area square miles 11.3

ZIP code 11901

Population 4,472

Median age 36.1

Median household income $75,735

Median home value $360,000*

LIRR to NYC: From Riverhead 137 minutes, from Southampton 141 minutes

Monthly ticket $500

School district Riverhead

Graduation rate 79%

Regents diploma 39%

Closest hospitals Peconic Bay Medical Center

Police Southampton Town Police Department

Nearby colleges Suffolk County Community College, Eastern campus

Nearby attractions Splish Splash Water Park, Long Island Sports Park, Safari Adventure, Tanger Outlet, Long Island Aquarium

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR, Newsday FunBook, nysed.gov

*Based on 11 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$749,000

With 116 feet of frontage on Reeves Bay, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom Contemporary home is on a roomy .99-acre secluded lot. Features include a master suite with a large closet and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi and a shower, a three-car garage and a dock with two detachable floaters. Taxes are $13,053. Robert Pace, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-848-2345.

$549,900

Built in 1980, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom high ranch comes with a recently restored deep water dock on a canal that leads to Peconic Bay. Inside enjoy a den with a fireplace, a three-season room, wood floors, and a two-car attached garage. Taxes are $6,553. Bridget Terry, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-466-7118.

$379,000

Featuring new windows, flooring, and a heating system, this three-bedroom, one-bathroom Ranch was built in 1970 and has an open flow throughout the common area rooms and comes with 1,000 square feet of living space. A bay-front beach is nearby. Taxes are $4,554. Anna Greenwald, South Fork Realty, 631-728-6565.

RECENTLY SOLD

$750,000

Address Huntington Lane

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 2006

Lot size 1.1 acres

Taxes $12,882

+/- list price -$100G

Days on the market 162

$430,000

Address S. Flanders Boulevard

Style Ranch

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 2006

Lot size .23 acre

Taxes $6,222

+/- list price -$15G

Days on the market 85

$332,500

Address Point Road

Style Cape

Bedrooms 3

Bathrooms 2

Built 1950

Lot size .15 acre

Taxes $4,124

+/- list price -$17.5G

Days on the market 110

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 16

Price range $369,000 to $749,000

Tax range $1,192 to $13,053