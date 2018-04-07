A pink cottage in Flanders, down the road from Reeves Bay, has hit the market for $300,000.

The house features two bedrooms, though a den could be used as a third bedroom, says listing agent Janet Bidwell of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is representing the property with Pamela Hogrefe.

At 1,024 square feet, and with hardwood flooring throughout, the cottage includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and a kitchen and dining area with sliding glass doors opening to a back deck. The house, which Bidwell says has a new roof and heating system, has an entry room to the side of the house that is also used as a pantry and laundry area.

The 0.18-acre property, with taxes of $3,280, is in the Water’s Edge beach community.