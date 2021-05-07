TODAY'S PAPER
Floral Park Colonial with curb appeal on the market for $775,000

The owners did a lot of work on

The owners did a lot of work on the 1926 house since they bought it, the agent says.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A three-bedroom Colonial with character and curb appeal in Floral Park is on the market for $775,000.

The two-bathroom home on Beech Street has hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and ceiling fans, with a family room and formal dining room providing additional living space.

A sunroom at the entry leads to a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a second similar room at the back of the house provides additional space.

An updated kitchen with a bar-top that looks into the dining room, a beautifully done bathroom on the second floor and front porch off the second floor are nice features.

"It’s move-in condition and it has great walkability to the railroad and local shopping, so for people moving to the area from the city or Brooklyn, it’s great," listing agent Brigid Marmorowski of Daniel Gale Associates said. "For people who like the walkability lifestyle, you’re not on top of the shops or on top of the train but within several minutes; you have everything at your fingertips."

An updated finished basement, professionally landscaped yard with a stone patio in the backyard and one-car detached garage round out the property.

The owners did a lot of work on the 1926 house since they bought it, Marmorowski said.

"For people who don’t want to pay a lot of money out of pocket, this is a great home for it."

Taxes on the 0.09-acre property in the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District are $14,596.

