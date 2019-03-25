TODAY'S PAPER
1894 Floral Park home lists for $1.125M

This 2,269-square-foot home has four bedrooms and a

This 2,269-square-foot home has four bedrooms and a detached four-car garage.. Photo Credit: Andron Realty Group / Brian Botticelli

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
An 1894 Floral Park Victorian with original architectural details is on the market for $1.125 million.

The 2,269-square-foot home has four bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. It features wood moldings, a large modern kitchen and a front porch. 

Recent renovations were made to the kitchen, bathrooms, moldings, floors and fireplace mantel. The paving stone patio and concrete driveway are new. The house was also painted inside and outside.

The sale includes a pool table in the basement. The property also has a detached four-car garage.

The house was home to a local veterinarian, say listing agent James McGuire of Tulip Real Estate-Andron Realty. “It’s definitely one of the oldest houses in town," he says.

