Floral Park Tudor on a tree-lined street lists for $675,000

A three-bedroom traditional Tudor on a tree-lined street is on the market for $675,000 in Floral Park.

The 1½-bathroom house on Aspen Street has hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and a wood-burning fireplace in the spacious living room, as well as a formal dining room.

The staircase leads to a large sun-drenched attic, with a full cedar closet, that can be used as an office or family room or media room.

The eat-in kitchen and half-bathroom need an update, and the full basement has a laundry area and utilities. A long driveway leads to a detached one-car garage.

"It’s on a dead-end street, which is ideal for a lot of people," listing agent Michelle Krapf of Novus Realty Group said. "It’s quiet and it has amazing curb appeal."

Built in 1928, the house is a short walk to the Centennial Gardens bird sanctuary and garden and is near the Cross Island Parkway and Jericho Turnpike.

Taxes on the 40-by-100-foot property in the Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District are $17,587.