Former Fort Salonga hunting cabin lists for $875,000

This Fort Salonga home is listed for $875,000.

This Fort Salonga home is listed for $875,000. Photo Credit: Coach Realtors

By Tariq Kamal Special to Newsday
A Fort Salonga home that is listed for $875,000 was once a hunting cabin.

The property includes a four-bedroom, three-bath house and a studio over a detached four-car garage. Originally built as a hunting cabin in 1920, the single-story home has been updated — including the addition of a heated inground pool — but remains within its original footprint, says listing agent Patti Farber of Coach Realtors, who also owns the property.

The one-time caretaker’s cottage includes a den on the first floor and a living space and sleeping loft on the second. The space was once used as a studio for a professional photographer.

