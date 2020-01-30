THE SCOOP

Fort Salonga shares a ZIP code with Northport, straddles two townships and is split between two school districts. Not every resident may agree on what’s officially in Fort Salonga and what’s not, but what's almost never at issue is that it’s a beautiful, treasured North Shore community. The name Fort Salonga came from Fort Slongo, a British fortification along the Sound in Smithtown that played an important role at the end of American Revolution, according to "Smithtown, New York, 1660-1929: Looking Back Through the Lens" by Noel Gish.

"It’s prestigious, yet has a cozy, country vibe," says Kristen Costa of Landmark Realty of Long Island about the woodland community. “It’s the perfect place to settle and raise a family. And the quiet and desirable country setting offers a variety of home styles,” Costa says.

John Hayes, president of the Fort Salonga Property Owners Association, describes the community as bucolic. “It really is. You have the Sound to the north and Crab Meadow Beach to the west, plus the wetland preserve and Fresh Pond which is an extremely environmentally sensitive pond that flows into the Sound. And if it’s golf you’re looking for, there are at least four golf courses within a five-minute drive,” Hayes says.

A current subject of discussion in the community is the proposed 98-unit townhouse development for residents age 55 and over at the Indian Hills Country Club golf course. Northwind Group in Hauppauge is the developer behind the application. Lauren Lembo, public Information officer for the Town of Huntington, provided this update: “The planning department reviewed the current draft of the environmental impact study and sent multiple and lengthy comments to the applicants. The department is now waiting for the applicant to address the issues raised.”

“Our decision to settle in Fort Salonga is one of the best life decisions we ever made,” says Stu Levin, long-term Fort Salonga resident, adding “almost every block in the area is picturesque.” The boardwalk at Sunken Meadow Park, (which is actually in nearby Kings Park) is three-quarters of a mile long and directly on the Sound, Levin says. “The beach gets very crowded on summer weekends, but the boardwalk attracts locals all year long. In my opinion, it is the jewel of our area.”

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are no condos for sale in Fort Salonga

SALES PRICE

Between Dec. 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2019, there were 24 home sales with a median sale price of $715,000, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $460,000 and the high was $1,825,000. During that period a year earlier there were 25 home sales with a median sale price of $700,000. The price range was $405,000 to $1,900,000.

OTHER STATS

Town Smithtown and Huntington

Area square miles Smithtown 4.3, Huntington 5.0

ZIP code 11768

Population 10,008

Median age 47.6

Median household income $131,818

Median home value $880,000

LIRR to NYC from Huntington 55 to 70 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $363

School district Fort Salonga Elementary School, Kings Park and Northport-East Northport high schools

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 11 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$2,650,000

With frontage on both the Long Island Sound and Fresh Pond, this seven-bedroom, 4½-bathroom Contemporary home comes with its own sandy beach. The several sliding glass doors, multiple decks, and many windows all take advantage of the water view. Taxes are $35,670. Jessica Cha, Hanmi Realty, 718-961-8801.

$769,000

This four-bedroom, four-bathroom Colonial is on a roomy 1.2 acres of property and includes a formal living room, a formal dining room, a family room, a three-season room, and a full finished basement. There are two fireplaces, a wood deck and a two-car garage. Taxes are $17,949. Tracy Boucher, Signature Premier Properties, 631-567-0100.

$599,900

Located on a flat .5-acre lot, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch was built in 1963 and features a fireplace, central air conditioning, a full unfinished basement and an in-ground irrigation system. Taxes are $13,583. Kristen Costa, Landmark Realty of Long Island, 631-929-3600.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,825,000

Address Beach Hill Drive

Style Postmodern

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3½

Built 2005

Lot size 1 acre

Taxes $25,784

Reduced $625,000

Days on the market 189

$ 880,000

Address Soundview Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 3

Built 1969

Lot size 100x128

Taxes $17,671

Reduced $55,000

Days on the market 62

$542,500

Address Hastings Drive

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 5

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1973

Lot size 1.03 acre

Taxes $17,520

Reduced $92,500

Days on the market 122

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 11

Price range $549,999 to $2,650,000

Tax range $12,810 to $37,427