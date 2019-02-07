TODAY'S PAPER
Historic Port Jefferson inn lists for $749,000

The Fox and Owl Inn in Port Jefferson

The Fox and Owl Inn in Port Jefferson is for sale. Photo Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Jake Toth

By Ann Donahue-Smukler ann.smukler@newsday.com
The historic Fox and Owl Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in Port Jefferson, is on the market for $749,000.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was a private residence until five years ago, when the new owners Rebecca Kassay and Andrew Thomas made the conversion. “We bought the house in 2013. It’s an 1850 Victorian, one of Port Jefferson’s gems, but it needed a lot of love,” says Kassay. “In less than a year, we were able to open as a bed-and-breakfast,” says Kassay.

There are three guest rooms, each with a private bathroom. 

The bed-and-breakfast licensure and the business are included in the sale as well as the furniture in the guest rooms and hospitality areas, says Kassay.  

The property is listed with Lynn Sabatelle of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

