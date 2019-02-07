The historic Fox and Owl Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in Port Jefferson, is on the market for $749,000.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was a private residence until five years ago, when the new owners Rebecca Kassay and Andrew Thomas made the conversion. “We bought the house in 2013. It’s an 1850 Victorian, one of Port Jefferson’s gems, but it needed a lot of love,” says Kassay. “In less than a year, we were able to open as a bed-and-breakfast,” says Kassay.

There are three guest rooms, each with a private bathroom.

The bed-and-breakfast licensure and the business are included in the sale as well as the furniture in the guest rooms and hospitality areas, says Kassay.

The property is listed with Lynn Sabatelle of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.