An East Hampton home designed by prolific architect Francis Fleetwood is in contract for $4.955 million, its listing agent says.
The Contemporary-style home found its buyer following a price reduction to $4.995 million, says Terry Thompson of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is co-listing the property with Tania Deighton.
“Once we put it at that price, we had several people interested in it,” says Thompson. Earlier this year, the asking price was $6.35 million. She adds that the buyers were attracted to the home’s privacy and proximity to the ocean, and plan to keep the five-bedroom, 5 1⁄2-bath home in place.
The 4,400-square-foot spread includes a living room with a fireplace, a chef’s kitchen and a butler’s pantry. Fleetwood’s signature design touches, including asymmetrical shapes, sweeping rooflines and large windows, are found throughout.
The approximately 1-acre property has an in-gro, heated, saltwater gunite pool and a grandfathered pool house with a full bath.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.