TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Renovated Freeport bungalow on the market for $489,000

Built in 1924, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has

Built in 1924, the three-bedroom, two-bath home has a new roof and siding, a two-car garage, and is close to shops. Credit: Great Exposures/Phil Schonfeld

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow-style home in Freeport is on the market for $489,000.

The developer/owners purchased the house last year when it was in foreclosure and completely renovated it, says listing agent Jesse Jimenez of Vivid Homes Realty.

The new, modern layout is open-concept with high quailty material, Jimenez says. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, stained oak wood floors on the first and second levels, marble tile flooring in the fully finished basement, and a new roof and siding.

"Everything on the exterior to all the way in the basement, it was completely renovated," says Jimenez.

A fence runs along the sides and back of the property, which has a large, detached two-car garage. Located in the Roosevelt School District, the home is close to schools, Roosevelt Public Library, and shops and restaurants on North Main Street.

Though it was built in 1924, the home would make new buyers feel as though "they're the first people to live in it," Jimenez says.

The annual property taxes are $8,000.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Latest Long Island News

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul at a Wantagh news
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, next governor, to give address Wednesday
Nassau County will consider redesigning routes on its
Nassau surveying residents, businesses about transportation preferences
Co-founder of Maxburst, Inc. Andrew Ruditser in compamy's
To keep business upright in a storm, one answer is in the clouds
Steven Romalewski, director of the CUNY Mapping Services
Census 2020: Population counts for LI expected Thursday
The Jericho Turnpike shopping center used to be
Planet Fitness, Lidl, 3 eateries headed to Commack
Carolyn and Lorenza King in their Shirley home
LI seniors can 'age in place' with help from grant program
Didn’t find what you were looking for?