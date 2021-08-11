Renovated Freeport bungalow on the market for $489,000

A three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow-style home in Freeport is on the market for $489,000.

The developer/owners purchased the house last year when it was in foreclosure and completely renovated it, says listing agent Jesse Jimenez of Vivid Homes Realty.

The new, modern layout is open-concept with high quailty material, Jimenez says. There are stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, stained oak wood floors on the first and second levels, marble tile flooring in the fully finished basement, and a new roof and siding.

"Everything on the exterior to all the way in the basement, it was completely renovated," says Jimenez.

A fence runs along the sides and back of the property, which has a large, detached two-car garage. Located in the Roosevelt School District, the home is close to schools, Roosevelt Public Library, and shops and restaurants on North Main Street.

Though it was built in 1924, the home would make new buyers feel as though "they're the first people to live in it," Jimenez says.

The annual property taxes are $8,000.