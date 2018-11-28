THE SCOOP

Freeport is known for boating, fishing, the famed Nautical Mile — and being one of the "coolest" places in the United States.

In 2015, the village was named the seventh-coolest town in the country in the annual ranking by Matador Network, a travel and adventure lifestyle media company.

Prospective home buyers also may find it cool that Freeport provides home and business owners with discounted electricity and water, says Mayor Robert Kennedy. With the village's own power plants and wells, the cost of electricity is about 40 percent less and water 35 percent to 38 percent less than in surrounding communities, Kennedy says.

“It makes it very appetizing for businesses and residents to come in and use our electric and water,” Kennedy says of Freeport, which, at more than four square miles, is the second-largest village in New York State.

Over the last four years, Kennedy says, Freeport has seen a 54 percent reduction in crime. He credits the reduction to the village’s fiber-optic “Ring of Steel,” which was installed three years ago and placed license plate readers at every entrance into the village. That, along with a roughly 25 percent increase in the number of village police officers, has proved to be a deterrent for criminals, Kennedy says.

“It’s well known, it’s advertised, and I think the bad guys are staying out,” Kennedy says.

Freeport in recent years has also seen new development, both residential and commercial. That has included Target, a Jaguar-Land Rover dealership, a Burger King and, coming soon, an Arby’s.

Construction began in 2017 on the new $40-million Moxey Rigby apartment building, which will offer about 100 apartments, two community centers and more than 100 parking spots across the street from the original 60-year-old buildings that suffered damage during superstorm Sandy. In addition to recently completed townhouse-style condos such as Ocean Watch at Harbor Pointe, Yachtsman’s Cove and Kristi Rose Gardens, more complexes are currently under construction in the village, Kennedy says.

Freeport offers a mix of housing styles both in terms of architecture (ranches, split-levels, Capes, Victorians) and of periods (vintage to new construction), says Carol Sparaco of Sparaco-Lieberman Realty. Prices, she says, typically range from around the low $300,000s to as much as $800,000.

Freeport, she adds, offers a 45-minute train ride to Manhattan, a short drive to beaches and easy access to and from main roadways.

The village, celebrating its 125th year of incorporation, is home to the Freeport Recreation Center, which includes indoor and outdoor pools, an ice rink and a health wing with a fitness center, gymnasium, locker rooms and other amenities. Along Woodcleft Avenue is the Nautical Mile, a canal-front strip offering restaurants, bars, shops, fishing charters, water sports and recreation, as well as annual festivals and events.

CONDOS AND TOWNHOUSES

There are 26 condos on the market, ranging in price from $204,900 to $995,000, and 16 co-ps, listed between $105,000 and $249,000.

SALES PRICES

Between Nov. 1, 2017, and Nov. 21, 2018, there were 350 home sales with a median sale price of $380,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $135,000 and the high was $702,500. During that period a year earlier, there were 337 home sales with a median sale price of $340,000. The price range was $88,000 to $645,000.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend Freeport High School.

OTHER STATS

Town: Hempstead

Area: 4.6 square miles

ZIP code: 11520

Population: 42,860

Median age: 37.2

Median household income: $68,963

Median home value: $383,300*

LIRR to NYC: 41 to 49 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket: $297

School district: Freeport

RECENTLY SOLD

$320,000

Westend Ave.

Style: Colonial

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Built: 1928

Lot size: 56x125

Taxes: $10,655

Reduced: $29,000

Days on the market: 75

$430,000

Nassau Ave.

Style: Split-level

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Built: 1956

Lot size: 60x100

Taxes: $9,492

Reduced: $9,000

Days on the market: 88

$615,000

Guy Lombardo Ave.

Style: Contemporary

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 half

Built: 1988

Lot size: 60x150

Taxes: $18,110

Reduced: $44,000

Days on the market: 194

NOW ON THE MARKET

$359,000

This three-bedroom, two-bathroom split-level features a living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and a den. The 50-by-100-foot property includes an attached 1-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $12,600. Laurie Riechert, Realty Connect USA, 516-448-8195

$419,000

This Colonial, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, includes a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a master bedroom with dual walk-in closets and a covered terrace. The 100-by-50-foot property has a detached 1-1/2 car garage. Taxes: $13,218. Carol Sparaco, Sparaco-Lieberman Realty, 516-318-2588

$599,999

This five-bedroom, three-bathroom ranch has a living room with a fireplace, an open concept granite kitchen and dining area with sliders, a master suite with a walk-in closet. The 102-by-70-foot property has a rear patio and attached two-car garage. Taxes: $20,499. Martin Freiman, Redfin Real Estate, 516-426-8639

On Multiple Listings

Number of houses: 136

Price range: $160,000-$1.199 million

Tax range: $5,768-$27,257