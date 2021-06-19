Freeport stucco house on the market for $679,000

A unique three-bedroom stucco house in Freeport is on the market for $679,000.

The Art Deco two-bathroom home on Long Beach Avenue resembles houses found in Miami and South Beach, with its bright tropical colors.

The dining room and living room face a back garden brimming with flowers, shrubs, trees, a waterfall and pond.

The garden includes a patio, bluestone and cement pathways, a composting area and raised beds for growing vegetables and cut flowers. A second-floor terrace wraps around three sides of the home.

Owner Mark Fornes is an arborist who used his skills to design the gardens, adding crepe myrtles, camellias, franklinia and magnolia trees, and banana plants that come back every spring.

"The tropical nature of these plants go well with the architecture of the house; very South Beach, Miami," he said.

Listing agent Jamie Marcantonio of Signature Premier Properties said "the amazing front and back gardens with rare trees and plantings" make it a special property.

"It’s a 1938 well-preserved house of Art Deco architecture and a lot of the original qualities were preserved in the house," Marcantonio said.

The kitchen features custom, solid walnut cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.

Both bathrooms have been recently renovated with high-end amenities and finishes.

The home has a two-car garage, finished basement with media room and built-in custom cabinetry, a copper roof and security system.

Both the living room and the media room on the lower level have wood-burning fireplaces.

Fornes has owned the home since 1988 and is selling it because he retired last year and wanted a change, he said.

Taxes on the quarter-acre property in Freeport School District are $9,598.