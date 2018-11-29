TODAY'S PAPER
Amagansett wedding venue lists for $6.999M 

This Amagansett inn and hotel includes a barn

This Amagansett inn and hotel includes a barn that's more than 100 years old and features six suites and six studios with country-style furnishings. Photo Credit: Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
An inn and wedding venue in Amagansett, featuring multiple structures on a 1.91-acre property, has listed for $6.999 million.

The Gansett Green Manor, offering 15 total accommodations with rates ranging from $250 in the winter months to as much as $995 in the summer, is a “turnkey and profitable” business that has been in operation for more than 50 years, says listing agent Dana Forbes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty. 

It includes a barn that’s more than 100 years old and features six suites and six studios with country-style furnishings. The two-story, two-bedroom Innkeeper’s Cottage has a living room with a fireplace, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a dining area and a master bedroom that has a sitting area and a bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub and shower. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom Hidden Garden Suite features a living room, eat-in kitchen and private patio. The property also includes the Captain’s Quarters, which has three bedrooms, and The Cottages, featuring one two-bedroom unit and two additional one-bedroom units. 

“It has a very rustic barn and cottage-like feel,” Forbes says. 

The property, which backs to farmland, once belonged to the Schellengers, one of the first four families to settle in Amagansett in the late 1600s, according to the listing agency.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

