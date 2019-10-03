Gansett Green Manor, a vacation destination and wedding venue in Amagansett, has sold for $6.175 million, according to the real estate firm that represented the property.

The asking price had been $6.999 million.

The house, with 14 guest rooms, has hardwood floors and is surrounded by farmland.

The 1.91-acre property was once part of the Schellenger family homestead. The Schellengers were one of Amagansett’s first four families, settling in the area in 1690 and farming the acreage between Abrahams Path and Conklin Street on Main Street, extending back to Town Lane.

While the property was a working farm over many years, Gansett Green Manor has been operating as a hotel and wedding venue for close to five decades. Several buildings on the property date back 100 years or more.

Lisa Ferraro and Dana Forbes of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty listed Gansett Green for the sellers and brought the buyers to the deal, according to a news release. It was bought by WTI, Inc., a private investment firm based in California, the release says.