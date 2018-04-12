An oceanfront Fire Island home listed for $2.385 million was featured in the 1984 movie “Garbo Talks” starring Anne Bancroft, Ron Silver, Carrie Fisher and Harvey Fierstein.

The four-bedroom home in Water Island was used as the reclusive beach house of actress Greta Garbo in the Sidney Lumet movie.

The house offers views of the Atlantic Ocean and Great South Bay, says listing agent CJ Mingolelli of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

“The house is set so high that you have water views from every room in the house,” Mingolelli says.

Built in 1950, the house is constructed of wood inside and out. It has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen and living room-dining room with French doors that open to a wraparound deck overlooking the water. Doors off the bedroom on the upper level lead out to a private balcony.

The .23-acre property, with taxes of $5,411, also includes a private walkway to the ocean, two outdoor showers, and a guesthouse with two bedrooms and a half-bathroom.