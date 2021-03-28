Garden City Georgian emerges from renovation at $2.85 million

You can’t miss the four-level Georgian brick Colonial built in 1934 on a corner lot at Hilton Avenue in Garden City. At 5,000 square feet, it is one of the largest homes on the street. It was recently renovated down to the studs by Sriram Koneru, owner of Skyline Development Corp., who bought it as a foreclosure in 2017. Because it was in disrepair at the time, Koneru said the project was a labor of love as he was fascinated by the home’s grandeur, which struck him as unusual so soon after the 1929 market crash. Now he’s listing it for $2.85 million.

"It commands your attention and I love the architectural style, which has a timeless beauty," Koneru said. "It’s a classic house that has been completely updated as a luxury home, but I’m proud I was able to retain its original style, complete with a curved bridal staircase that dominates the grand entrance."

A new 50-foot-long addition on the back is an open concept with state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen with wine storage, eat-in area, den, dining room and formal living room. The entire great room has two patio glass doors that open 8 feet wide to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms, including a renovated master suite with two walk-in closets and an en suite bathroom with spa features like dual hand showers. On the third floor there’s an additional bedroom and bathroom and a long hallway with the vintage "eyebrow windows." The home has six full and one half-baths, three fireplaces, a 2,200-square-foot finished basement with full bathroom, and technology updates like central air, radiant heating and a smart security system. There’s a new composite slate roof with copper gutters and a bluestone, heated driveway that leads to a two-car garage. The landscaped yard on a 0.32-acre lot could accommodate an in-ground pool, Koneru said.

The house is in the Garden City school district and annual taxes are $35,792.