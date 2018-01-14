A Garden City home listed for $2.925 million should help keep snow shoveling to a minimum, with a temperature-controlled driveway that senses when it’s time to deal with flakes.

“You won’t need to set it, as it will sense when the temperature drops,” says owner and developer Sriram Koneru. “The system is designed so that you don’t need to think about it.”

The driveway snow-melting feature, which also clears the front walk and steps, is part of the home’s Warmup-brand heating system, which includes thermostats that warm the ground floor. However, warmth is also possible the old-fashioned way, with fireplaces in the living room, great room and in the lower level.

The home was built in 1933, and although the interior has been renovated, the exterior brick is original. “When we extended the home,” says Koneru, “we actually took the old brick from the garage so we could build with the original material so it would really match.”

Four floors in all, the home combines inspiration from its former existence with modern amenities. Guests enter the house into a foyer with a turning, bridal staircase that leads upstairs to a second floor with bedrooms, bathrooms and a sitting room that looks out onto the front lawn. The third floor still includes web-styled eyebrow windows.

The kitchen is ready for cooking, with a freezer column and matching refrigerator that bookend a double oven, microwave, warming drawer and coffee machine. For further refrigeration, a second unit is located within the butler’s pantry, which also has a wine cooler and added cabinet space.

