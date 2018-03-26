TODAY'S PAPER
‘Disciple house’ lists for $2.25M in Garden City

The circa 1878 brick Victorian in Garden City

The circa 1878 brick Victorian in Garden City was renovated by its current owner. Photo Credit: Coach Realtors / Edberg Solutions

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
One of Garden City’s “disciple” homes is on the market for $2.25 million.

The circa 1878 brick Victorian was among the structures built after 10 larger ones, known as the “apostles,” were constructed by developer Alexander Turney Stewart in the early 1870s. Students who later took classes in the brick-and-clapboard structures gave the original homes the moniker.

The current owner of the six-bedroom home renovated and modernized the interiors after purchasing it four years ago, keeping the original marble floors in the entryway and an original dining room chandelier, but adding an open floor plan. There are three original fireplaces, as well as three bathrooms and two half baths.

Lisa Fedor of Coach Realtors is the listing agent.

