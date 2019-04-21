A historic Garden City home listed for $2,299,999, restored with a wine cellar, features a rooftop deck.

The 1873 Victorian contains seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large front porch, high ceilings, a billiard room and a third-floor wine bar.

The rooftop deck overlooks the Cherry Valley Golf Course, and the .49-acre property includes an in-ground pool.

The listing agent is Kevin Leatherman of Leatherman Homes.





