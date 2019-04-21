TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
SEARCH
55° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

1873 Garden City home topped with rooftop deck

This Garden City home is listed for $2,299,999.

This Garden City home is listed for $2,299,999. Photo Credit: Leatherman Homes

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

A historic Garden City home listed for $2,299,999, restored with a wine cellar, features a rooftop deck.

The 1873 Victorian contains seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large front porch, high ceilings, a billiard room and a third-floor wine bar.

The rooftop deck overlooks the Cherry Valley Golf Course, and the .49-acre property includes an in-ground pool.

The listing agent is Kevin Leatherman of Leatherman Homes.


 

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Betty Huyler Gilles, an original member of the 'Fly Girls': History of female aviators has LI ties
Stir-fried cauliflower topped with cilantro is served at Northern Chinese eatery closes on LI
Army veteran Arturo Edwards of Farmingdale with his 'Unappreciated' Vietnam vets get homecoming
On Long Island, doctors are increasingly recognizing their Opioid epidemic puts doctors under more scrutiny
This Bayport home is listed for $624,999. Owner: President may have visited $624,999 home
Pat Benatar and her husband, Neil Giraldo, come LI's Pat Benatar, more stars set for Music Mondays