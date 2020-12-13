Garden City Tudor on the market for $969,000

A charming 1920s five-bedroom brick-and-stucco Tudor is on the market in Garden City for $969,000.

The home on Garden Street has 2½ bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, a den/sunroom, heated enclosed porch and formal dining room.

Many details in the house, built in 1927, are original, including thick moldings, high ceilings and classic archways.

"The original Waterford chandelier in the dining room is from 1927," said listing agent Kathleen Evangelista, of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. "The railing on the stairs is in fantastic shape from 1927."

The house has been owned by the same family since 1964 and is being sold in an estate sale, Evangelista said.

There’s a "stunning" foyer entryway, and original leaded glass windows on the first floor are

"spectacular with the light that comes in," she said.

The property has a detached two-car garage and stone patio in the backyard.

Annual taxes on the 0.17-acre property in the Garden City Union Free School District are $20,810.

"It’s a big, old, cool house that sits on a very pretty block in the middle of the street," Evangelista said. "It just needs somebody who’s willing to come in and update the kitchen and the bathrooms and make it their own."