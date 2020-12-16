Hamptons home with Gary Cooper ties asks $12,950,000

A French country-style house with Hollywood connections in Southampton Village is on the market for $12,950,000.

A five-minute walk to the village, the home at 208 Pond Lane is 2,800 square feet on 1.83 acres, with 220 feet of lakefront on Lake Agawam, with water views.

The house comes with a glamorous history. It was built in 1968 by Veronica Balfe Cooper, widow of actor Gary Cooper, and her second husband, John Marquis Converse. It’s currently owned by Veronica and Gary Cooper’s daughter, Maria Cooper Janis, a painter, filmmaker and author, and her husband Byron Janis, a renowned concert pianist and composer.

The one-story home is laid out like an H, Janis said, with the living room, kitchen and dining room in the center and two separate bedroom wings on either side, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master, living room, kitchen and dining room have views of the lake and a heated in-ground pool.

"The layout is flexible. It’s not too big for two people, but it’s expandable for a family," she said.

There’s also a basement, which can be refinished, where Janis said her family used to have pingpong tournaments.

Despite enjoying Southampton from the time she was a child, making it "part of my DNA," Janis said she’s selling because it’s time to pass the house and property on to another family. "I hope someone falls in love with it and has the happiness in it that we’ve had."

The home is in the Southampton school district. The listing agents are Laura Nigro and Carl Nigro of Douglas Elliman. The annual town tax is $28,005 and the village tax is $9,558.81.