TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Study: Generation Z homebuyers seek diverse neighborhoods

Among Long Island's young adults, 85 percent feel

Among Long Island's young adults, 85 percent feel positive about growing diversity on Long Island, NextLI data showed. Photo Credit: iStock

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com
Print

Generation Z says it wants something different than previous generations did: a diverse neighborhood, a recent Homes.com survey of 18- to 24-year-old Americans found. 

Across the country, 58 percent of Gen Z home buyers prefer to live in a diverse neighborhood, while only one in eight preferred a homogeneous neighborhood, the Homes.com survey showed.

Long Island’s young adults are more diversity-conscious, too, with 79 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds saying racial and ethnic diversity is important in choosing their child’s or future children’s school district, a Newsday-associated research project, NextLI, found.

Among these young adults, 85 percent feel positive about growing diversity on Long Island, NextLI data showed.

“Being surrounded by different cultures, ideas and mindsets is important, especially in today’s world,” said Kendra Harlow, 21, of St. James, who is attending Stony Brook University.

Despite saying they value diversity, Long Island’s young adults still trend toward uniform communities, with only 58 percent interacting with another race daily, NextLI survey responses showed.

By Sarah A. Paynter sarah.paynter@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A man driving a 2011 BMW sedan left Cops: Driver, 21, seriously injured in crash
"Babysplitters," a movie about two couples, each ambivalent What's playing at this year's Stony Brook Film Festival
Hot, sticky and mostly sunny conditions expected Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny today, high 87
Cornelia Prime paid $17,000 in 1914 for a Huntington renames street after local heiress
Charles and Shirley Blaut of New Hyde Park LIers go from near head-on crash to lifetime love
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone fixes a pothole Bellone: $7M pothole plan will fill 'em quickly
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search