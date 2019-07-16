Generation Z says it wants something different than previous generations did: a diverse neighborhood, a recent Homes.com survey of 18- to 24-year-old Americans found.

Across the country, 58 percent of Gen Z home buyers prefer to live in a diverse neighborhood, while only one in eight preferred a homogeneous neighborhood, the Homes.com survey showed.

Long Island’s young adults are more diversity-conscious, too, with 79 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds saying racial and ethnic diversity is important in choosing their child’s or future children’s school district, a Newsday-associated research project, NextLI, found.

Among these young adults, 85 percent feel positive about growing diversity on Long Island, NextLI data showed.

“Being surrounded by different cultures, ideas and mindsets is important, especially in today’s world,” said Kendra Harlow, 21, of St. James, who is attending Stony Brook University.

Despite saying they value diversity, Long Island’s young adults still trend toward uniform communities, with only 58 percent interacting with another race daily, NextLI survey responses showed.