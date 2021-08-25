Waterfront Gilgo Beach house lists for $499,999

A two-bedroom, one-bath beach house overlooking the Great South Bay and the Atlantic Ocean is on the market in Gilgo Beach for $499,999.

'If you walk it into it, you want to own it," says Steven Rainone of Netter Real Estate, who is listing the home with Maryann Rainone. "It’s just the cutest thing."

"When you’re living in one of the barrier islands, whether it be Gilgo, West Gilgo, Captree, Oak Beach, Oak Island — very close to where we live in our normal mainland — you step into a land that’s a whole different world," Rainone says.

The 950-square-foot ranch has an open floor plan, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters, and living room with cathedral ceiling. A deck in the front leads to a long walkway, which ends in a gravel path and ocean-facing driveway. A second deck in the back overlooks the marsh and bay.

Gilgo Beach is a fair-weather community for most people, and this house, which has ductless cooling and heating, is suited for three seasons and would have to be winterized for year-round living, Rainone says.

The house is the second-to-last house on the street, with just one house to the east. "So, you want to talk about views," Rainone says. "Holy moly! Totally unobstructed and totally private."

The annual property taxes are $4,022.