Changes are coming to this city, one of only two on Long Island.

A ferry service to Manhattan is expected to launch on Memorial Day weekend, says Mayor Tim Tenke, a city native. Two significant housing developments — Garvies Point and Village Square, the latter of which includes retail space — will bring more than 550 housing units to the area by the year-end, officials say.

Among the plans are public amenities like a walkway, new marina, parkland, bulkhead and utilities, says Ann Fangmann, executive director of the Glen Cove Community Development Agency and Industrial Development Agency. “The hope is that this [project] will bring about an active economy with new residents and new businesses that will bring an overall vibrancy to the city and increase property values.”

Glen Cove also offers a variety of beaches, parks, tennis courts, mansions and restaurants, says Roberta Cerasi, real estate agent with Glen Key Realty. “You can be renting a place for $1,000 a month or own a $20,000,000 home and have access to the same amenities.”

The city is home to two widely popular religious fairs — the Catholic Feast of St. Rocco and the Vaisakhi Mela. The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, created in 1992, is housed in the Welwyn Gold Coast mansion.

And to those intimidated by the city's Gold Coast history, the mayor points out, “The cost of living here is less than you think. Taxes are reasonable and we have a train station, a hospital, a ferry, a golf course, and parks and a housing market that runs the gamut from low end to multimillion dollar estates. And our community is very diverse. It’s the economic, cultural and entertainment hub of North Shore Nassau County.”

CONDOS AND CO-OPS

There are 23 condos on the market ranging in price from $230,000 and $2,850,000.

SALE PRICES

Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 14, 2020, there were 177 home sales with a median sale price of $576,300, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $245,000 and the high was $2,575,000. During that period a year earlier there were 160 home sales with a median sale price of $530,000. The price range was $210,000 to $2,295,000.

OTHER STATS

Area square miles 6.6

ZIP code 11542

Population 26,964

Median age 38.1

Median household income $74,767

Median home value $600,000*

LIRR to NYC: From 62 to 69 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $308

School district Glen Cove and North Shore

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR

*Based on 85 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

NOW ON THE MARKET

$1,888,000

There are architectural details throughout all 6,657 square feet of this lavish home with six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms that was built in 1999. The master suite alone is three levels and includes a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony, two walk-in closets, a home gym, a custom marble bathroom and a safe room. Taxes are $49,736. Jennifer Consolazio, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-295-8116.

$799,000

Tucked into a .46-acre definitive parklike setting, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch offers a chef’s kitchen, a two-car garage, central air conditioning and extensive entertaining space in the backyard. The large, professionally landscaped lot blooms continuously for three seasons. Taxes are $14,389. Dee Dee Brix and John Kobets, Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International, 516-200-5700.

$449,000

Sitting on a .11-acre midblock lot, this three-bedroom one-bath ranch comes with a carport, gas heat, a large pantry and a fenced backyard. Taxes are $6,814. Anna Beigelman, Exit Realty Premier, 516-641-0754.

RECENTLY SOLD

$1,350,000

Address Matinecock Farms Road

Style Shingled, Hamptons-style

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2 full, 2 half

Built 1987

Lot size 1.02 acre

Taxes $27,938

+/- list price $0

Days on the market 134

$760,000

Address Viola Drive

Style split-level

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2½

Built 1958

Lot size 100x157

Taxes $15,244

+/- list price -$65,000

Days on the market 139

$430,000

Address Clement Street

Style Colonial

Bedrooms 4

Bathrooms 2

Built 1918

Lot size 52x100

Taxes $8,512

+/- list price -$19,999

Days on the market 86

On Multiple Listing Service

Number of listings 105

Price range $230,000 to $5,488,000

Tax range $3,146 to $85,000