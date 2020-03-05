Glen Cove seeks to grow as North Shore economic, cultural hub in Nassau
Changes are coming to this city, one of only two on Long Island.
A ferry service to Manhattan is expected to launch on Memorial Day weekend, says Mayor Tim Tenke, a city native. Two significant housing developments — Garvies Point and Village Square, the latter of which includes retail space — will bring more than 550 housing units to the area by the year-end, officials say.
Among the plans are public amenities like a walkway, new marina, parkland, bulkhead and utilities, says Ann Fangmann, executive director of the Glen Cove Community Development Agency and Industrial Development Agency. “The hope is that this [project] will bring about an active economy with new residents and new businesses that will bring an overall vibrancy to the city and increase property values.”
Glen Cove also offers a variety of beaches, parks, tennis courts, mansions and restaurants, says Roberta Cerasi, real estate agent with Glen Key Realty. “You can be renting a place for $1,000 a month or own a $20,000,000 home and have access to the same amenities.”
The city is home to two widely popular religious fairs — the Catholic Feast of St. Rocco and the Vaisakhi Mela. The Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, created in 1992, is housed in the Welwyn Gold Coast mansion.
And to those intimidated by the city's Gold Coast history, the mayor points out, “The cost of living here is less than you think. Taxes are reasonable and we have a train station, a hospital, a ferry, a golf course, and parks and a housing market that runs the gamut from low end to multimillion dollar estates. And our community is very diverse. It’s the economic, cultural and entertainment hub of North Shore Nassau County.”
CONDOS AND CO-OPS
There are 23 condos on the market ranging in price from $230,000 and $2,850,000.
SALE PRICES
Between Feb. 1, 2019, and Feb. 14, 2020, there were 177 home sales with a median sale price of $576,300, according to Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $245,000 and the high was $2,575,000. During that period a year earlier there were 160 home sales with a median sale price of $530,000. The price range was $210,000 to $2,295,000.
OTHER STATS
Area square miles 6.6
ZIP code 11542
Population 26,964
Median age 38.1
Median household income $74,767
Median home value $600,000*
LIRR to NYC: From 62 to 69 minutes at peak
Monthly ticket $308
School district Glen Cove and North Shore
SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlsli.com; LIRR
*Based on 85 sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI
NOW ON THE MARKET
$1,888,000
There are architectural details throughout all 6,657 square feet of this lavish home with six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms that was built in 1999. The master suite alone is three levels and includes a wood-burning fireplace, a balcony, two walk-in closets, a home gym, a custom marble bathroom and a safe room. Taxes are $49,736. Jennifer Consolazio, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 917-295-8116.
$799,000
Tucked into a .46-acre definitive parklike setting, this five-bedroom, three-bathroom high ranch offers a chef’s kitchen, a two-car garage, central air conditioning and extensive entertaining space in the backyard. The large, professionally landscaped lot blooms continuously for three seasons. Taxes are $14,389. Dee Dee Brix and John Kobets, Berkshire Hathaway Laffey International, 516-200-5700.
$449,000
Sitting on a .11-acre midblock lot, this three-bedroom one-bath ranch comes with a carport, gas heat, a large pantry and a fenced backyard. Taxes are $6,814. Anna Beigelman, Exit Realty Premier, 516-641-0754.
RECENTLY SOLD
$1,350,000
Address Matinecock Farms Road
Style Shingled, Hamptons-style
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2 full, 2 half
Built 1987
Lot size 1.02 acre
Taxes $27,938
+/- list price $0
Days on the market 134
$760,000
Address Viola Drive
Style split-level
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2½
Built 1958
Lot size 100x157
Taxes $15,244
+/- list price -$65,000
Days on the market 139
$430,000
Address Clement Street
Style Colonial
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms 2
Built 1918
Lot size 52x100
Taxes $8,512
+/- list price -$19,999
Days on the market 86
On Multiple Listing Service
Number of listings 105
Price range $230,000 to $5,488,000
Tax range $3,146 to $85,000
