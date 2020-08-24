Glen Cove Colonial on the market for $895,000

TODAY'S PAPER
By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel
A four-bedroom Colonial on a half-acre lot lush with green landscape is on the market in Glen Cove for $895,000.

Detailed coffered ceilings start as soon as the front door opens into the spacious entry of the Titus Road house and continues into the living room, formal dining room and updated eat-in kitchen.

Eye-catching stonework is featured on the fireplace and built-in shelving in the living room and refinished hardwood floors run throughout the house, which has three full bathrooms, a half-bathroom and a large finished basement.

“It’s a very spacious house that’s well laid out; they [renovated] it themselves so it’s really customized,” listing agent Richard B. Arnold of Richard B. Arnold Real Estate said. “A lot of love went into it.”

Upgrades on the 1960 house were done in 2012 and include a full bathroom and office in the basement.

“It’s a real pleasure to be there, I must say,” Arnold said.

The home has a two-car garage, central air conditioning and a large stone patio in the yard, which is surrounded by greenery for privacy.

An adjacent 20,000-square-foot lot is also on sale for an additional $375,000.

Taxes on the property in the Glen Cove City School District are $16,603.

By Rachel O'Brien Special to Newsday @Writingrachel

