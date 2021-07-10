Glen Cove condo in 55-plus community lists for $429,000

A condominium in a new 55-and-over development in Glen Cove is listing for $429,000.

Located in Breton Hills, the just under 1,400-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath upper unit has an open floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and gas cooking, abundant storage, central air conditioning and two parking spots.

"It’s for active adults," says Irene Rallis of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who is listing the condo with Maria Goldberg. "Amazing location — very close to downtown Glen Cove, parks, water, the ferry. You’re in the heart of Glen Cove. It’s a quiet and peaceful location."

The Breton Hills community has a clubhouse with a fitness center, media room with game tables, kitchenette/bar area and outdoor fire pits and barbecues.

The common charges, which will be $400 to $450, cover water, sewer, landscaping, snow removal, and the clubhouse.

"The beauty of this is that it’s attractively priced for what you’re getting," says Rallis, who adds that taxes will be approximately $9,500.

Among the many amenities to enjoy in Glen Cove, notes Mayor Tim Tenke, are beaches, golfing, tennis, playgrounds and ballfields. Welwyn Preserve and Garvies Point both have museums and walking trails. Glen Cove has a movie theater, breweries, a conference center, yacht clubs, marinas and the new Esplanade, a mile-long walk along the waterfront. In summer there is the free Downtown Sounds concert series on Friday nights and free Morgan Park Summer Music Festival at Morgan Park on Sundays.

"There’s really, truly a lot to do here," says Tenke, noting that a Glen Cove to Manhattan ferry service is expected to start running in the spring of 2022.