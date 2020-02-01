TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

Glen Cove home with hobbyist garage lists for $699,908

The garage was built as a workshop, an

The garage was built as a workshop, an agent says. Credit: Dynamic Media Solutions/Frank Urso Jr.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

An expanded Cape with a heated, oversized detached garage is listing in Glen Cove for $699,908 . The annual property taxes are $11,519.

The garage was built as a workshop, notes Kathy Borg, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the home with Larraine Tassis.

“It has all the COs (certificates of occupancy),” Borg says.  “There’s a heater and there’s also an air conditioning unit, so it’s usable all year round. It’s a great space for a car enthusiast, or an art studio. It has many possibilities for use.”.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath home has a family room with wood burning stove and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Recent updates include the heating system, roof, upstairs full bath and a generator with transfer switch.

Located in the Glen Cove School District, the home is close to the Long Island Rail Road train station, Glen Cove’s shops and restaurants, Morgan Park, Nassau Country Club, Sea Cliff Yacht Club, and Glen Cove beaches.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search