Glen Cove home with hobbyist garage lists for $699,908

An expanded Cape with a heated, oversized detached garage is listing in Glen Cove for $699,908 . The annual property taxes are $11,519.

The garage was built as a workshop, notes Kathy Borg, of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, who is listing the home with Larraine Tassis.

“It has all the COs (certificates of occupancy),” Borg says. “There’s a heater and there’s also an air conditioning unit, so it’s usable all year round. It’s a great space for a car enthusiast, or an art studio. It has many possibilities for use.”.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bath home has a family room with wood burning stove and kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Recent updates include the heating system, roof, upstairs full bath and a generator with transfer switch.

Located in the Glen Cove School District, the home is close to the Long Island Rail Road train station, Glen Cove’s shops and restaurants, Morgan Park, Nassau Country Club, Sea Cliff Yacht Club, and Glen Cove beaches.