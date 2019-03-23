TODAY'S PAPER
1913 Glen Cove home, listed for $639,000, features period details

This Glen Cove home is listed for $639,000. Photo Credit: Jump Visual

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A circa-1913 Glen Cove home comes with original period details, including pocket doors and built-ins, as well as some updates. It is on the market for $639,000. 

The Colonial home has five bedrooms, including one with a sleeping porch and a master suite on the third floor that features raw wood beams.

The dining room includes a wall of built-in cabinets with leaded glass doors, while the kitchen has been updated with a Bertazoni gas stove.

The home also comes with a finished basement and a mudroom.

The property is listed with Dee Dee Brix of Berkshire Hathaway.

