A circa-1913 Glen Cove home comes with original period details, including pocket doors and built-ins, as well as some updates. It is on the market for $639,000.

The Colonial contains five bedrooms, including one with a sleeping porch and a master suite on the third floor that features raw wood beams.

The dining room includes a wall of built-in cabinets with leaded glass doors, while the kitchen has been updated with a Bertazoni gas stove.

The home also comes with a finished basement and a mudroom.

The listing agent is Dee Dee Brix of Berkshire Hathaway.