Sellers Christine & Robert Budzenski

Community Glen Cove

Asking price $549,000

The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on a 92-by-100-foot lot

The competition A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Franklin Avenue is listed for $659,000.

Nearest recent sale A two-bedroom, two-bathroom ranch on McLoughlin Street sold Jan 21 for $497,500.

Taxes with no exemptions $7,310

Time on the market Since March 27

Listing agent Pat Hall, Glen Key Realty, Glen Cove, 516-676-9080

Why it’s for sale Christine, 56, a homemaker, and Robert, 59, a retired town of Oyster Bay employee, say they are downsizing and moving back to Robert’s childhood home two blocks away.

The Budzenskis bought this classic Colonial home in 1988 and say they have enjoyed living in it and the community. Christine says:

“We’re in a great neighborhood. My husband and I happened by this house while we were pushing our daughter in a baby carriage and saw that it was being emptied. After talking to the owner who wanted to make improvements before selling, my husband asked him to leave it the way it was because he wanted to buy it and renovate. We took it down to studs and put in new electric, new windows and added an extension with a full-size, eat-in kitchen. … We love this home. It’s so warm and cozy, but still has a formal dining room, formal living room and a den attached to a dining area. We love the privacy. We own the empty lot next to us, which is being sold together with the house. … Our daughters attended Glen Cove schools like my husband and I did. We had some of the same teachers. … The main floor has Coretec interlock flooring, which is beautiful, pet-friendly and very durable. We’re surrounded by million-dollar homes here. The Morgan Park beach is about five blocks away. There will eventually be a ferry to Manhattan just blocks away … It’s the family that makes a home, and it’s our time to move on.”