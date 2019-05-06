A Glen Cove home listed for $875,000 features an attached three-level tower.

The brick tower, the listing agent says, is believed to have once been used as a water tower for a larger estate before the property was subdivided.

The tower features a main-level great room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and sliding glass doors that open to a patio. A floating spiral staircase leads to the second level, which includes a bedroom, and third level, which has a study. A hatch opens to the top of the tower, which offers water views, says listing agent Patricia Grella of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Off the tower is an entryway leading into the eat-in kitchen of the house, which also includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room.

The 1.14-acre property offers private beach rights.