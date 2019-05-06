TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
ClassifiedsReal Estate

$875,000 Glen Cove home comes with former water tower

This Glen Cove home is listed for $875,000.

This Glen Cove home is listed for $875,000.  Photo Credit: Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

By Michael Gavin michael.gavin@newsday.com @MikeGavin7
Print

A Glen Cove home listed for $875,000 features an attached three-level tower.  

The brick tower, the listing agent says, is believed to have once been used as a water tower for a larger estate before the property was subdivided. 

The tower features a main-level great room with a fireplace, hardwood floors and sliding glass doors that open to a patio. A floating spiral staircase leads to the second level, which includes a bedroom, and third level, which has a study.  A hatch opens to the top of the tower, which offers water views, says listing agent Patricia Grella of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Off the tower is an entryway leading into the eat-in kitchen of the house, which also includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a laundry room.

The 1.14-acre property offers private beach rights.

Mike Gavin has worked at Newsday since 2007, covering everything from real estate to sports. Born and raised on Long Island, he is a graduate of Stony Brook University.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Grey Horse Tavern in Bayport will close Bayport eatery in historic building to close
Bob Nordman of New Hyde Park is shown New Hyde Park man, 71, finishes 107th marathon
"Friends" in London. Clockwise from top left: Matt 'Friends' ended 15 years ago: A look at LI connections
Runners shortly after the start of the Long LI Marathon: Ponchos, soggy shoes, more scenic route
Babylon Village Mayor Ralph Scordino in 2015. Village group looks to improve biking opportunities
At Woodbury Common Shopping Center on Jericho Turnpike, Drybar, StretchLab new at Woodbury Common