A Glen Cove home and two-bedroom cottage that served as the carriage house and caretaker's cottage for a large estate is on the market for $1.299 million.

The estate was originally built circa 1917 for Francis Hine, chair of the board of the First Bank of New York, according to an article published in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle at the time. It was later owned by the Applebee family.

The four-bedroom main house has an original Dutch door and hardwood floors.

"The floors are two inches thick because of the weight of the horses and the carriages," says current owner Jack Von Hess, who bought the property 12 years ago and built a bar in the backroom that once housed a stable.

The home also features a great room with coffered ceilings.

It is listed with Kim Gioia of Sherlock Homes Realty.