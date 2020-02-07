TODAY'S PAPER
Renovated Glen Head Victorian on the market for $979,000

The front porch was also reconstructed in the

The front porch was also reconstructed in the original style. Credit: Dan Jenney

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
This historic Glen Head home underwent a renovation and addition that replicated many of its historic features. It's now on the market for $979,000.

Olga and Mike Fleming purchased the turn-of-the-last-century Victorian in 1999, with much of its original woodwork and decorative moldings, as well as a fireplace enclosure, intact. Ten years ago, they added a 1,000-square-foot, two-story addition onto the home, including a bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and den.

The couple hired Port Washington architect Frank Falino, who's known for his work on historic properties, and added replicas to match the original historic architecture. The front porch was also reconstructed in the original style.

"We made sure that everything looked exactly the same as what it would have looked like in its heyday," said Olga Fleming, who estimates that 75% of the home's decorative accents are original.

While the couple don't have information about who built the home, during the renovation they found dressmaker magazines and canceled checks from the early 20th century that had been used as insulation. They kept one of the checks and framed it.

The four-bedroom, 2½-bathroom house sits on a half-acre lot a block away from the Glen Head Long Island Rail Road station. The property is in the North Shore school district and has annual taxes of $15,331. It is listed with Carolina Boucos of Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty.

