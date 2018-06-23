A Tudor in Glen Head known as “White Castle” is on the market for $998,000.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which was built in 1933, features a white stucco exterior and a turret with stained glass windows that give the home a regal look.

“It’s a vintage Tudor, but it has also been updated,” says listing agent Barbara Bach Bauer of Realty Masters International, noting the updated kitchen, bathroom and heating and cooling systems. “So, it’s a combination of having that charm plus having the energy efficiency.”

The main level includes a living room with a marble fireplace, dentil molding and arched windows, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast room, a formal dining room with a marble floor, a den and an atrium. The finished lower level, which features a guest bedroom and full bath, includes a family room with a fireplace, radiant heated floors, and French doors that open to a terrace. A spiral staircase in the turret leads from the first floor to the upper level, which has three bedrooms and a bath.

The .45-acre tree-lined property, with taxes of $16,763, also includes an in-ground, kidney-shaped pool.