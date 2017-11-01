Buying a house in Glen Head

THE SCOOP In Glen Head, “you’re getting a little more land and a little more house for the money” when compared to some neighboring areas in Nassau County, says resident Laura Algios of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Prices generally range from starter houses around $550,000 to homes with larger properties along the line with Old Brookville that can command upward of $2 million, she says, adding that the current housing inventory in Glen Head is low. In addition to a mix of newer Colonials, split-levels, Capes and other housing styles, Algios says, vintage homes closer to the train station and downtown strip in the hamlet also are available.

New homes and condominiums are planned for an eight-acre parcel near the train station on Glen Head Road that has been sold to a developer, says George Pombar, president of the Glen Head Civic Association. Another 5.3-acre property on Glen Head Road, is also in the process of being sold for future development, he adds.

“We have a lot of growth going on in the area,” Pombar says. “We also have older people that have been in the community for many years, and they want to stay within the community. This will facilitate that.”

Glen Head Road and Glen Cove Avenue in recent years have undergone beautification projects to add new sidewalks and antique-style lighting, Pombar says. In addition, First National Bank of Long Island is constructing a new office building in the business area, he adds.

Glen Cove Avenue is lined with eateries and shops, including Gemelli Gourmet Market North, which opened last year and provided “a good boost for the town, because we didn’t have anything like that before,” Algios says.

“A lot of people come here for the schools. That’s one of the biggest draws,” she adds. “We do have proximity to the waterfront. Although there is no beach here in Glen Head, we have beaches just a mile up the road.”

That would be Harry Tappen Pool, Beach and Marina in Glenwood Landing. Attractions in Glen Head include the Glen Head Country Club, the Glen Head Community Center and the Gold Coast Public Library.

For commuters, Glen Head has its own Long Island Rail Road train station and access to the Glen Cove Ferry, which offers service to and from Manhattan.

A major real estate project taking place on the outskirts of Glen Head is Garvies Point, a mixed-use waterfront community being constructed on 52 acres in Glen Cove. In addition to condominiums and rental apartments, the development will also offer commercial and retail space, marinas, an amphitheater, parks, walking and biking trails and other amenities.

CO-OPS

There are three co-ops on the market ranging in price from $670,000 to $739,000.

SALES PRICE

Between Oct. 1, 2016, and Oct. 26, 2017, there were 63 home sales with a median sale price of $665,000, according to the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island. The low price for that period was $380,000 and the high was $2.07 million. During that period a year earlier, there were 83 home sales with a median sale price of $660,000. The price range was $250,000 to $2.17 million.

SCHOOLS

Most students attend North Shore High School.

OTHER STATS

Town Oyster Bay

Area 1.6 square miles

ZIP code 11545

Population 4,697

Median age 44.6

Median household income $108,333

Median home value $700,000

LIRR to NYC 54 to 61 minutes at peak

Monthly ticket $297

School district North Shore

SOURCES: 2010 Census; mlslI.com; LIRR;

*Based on sales in the past six months, according to MLSLI

RECENTLY SOLD

High Farms Road, $960,000

After 113 days on the market, this four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial sold for $31,000 more than its asking price. Beyond the foyer in the 1961 house is a living room with a fireplace, a den, a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with sliders opening to a deck. The master bedroom, with a bathroom and dressing area, is on the upper level with three additional bedrooms and a bath. The one-acre property, with a basement and attached two-car garage, has taxes of $15,389.

Hill Drive, $700,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom house sold for $39,000 less than its asking price after 80 days on the market. The 1952 house includes a foyer that flows into a living room with a fireplace. In addition to the formal dining room, there’s an eat-in kitchen with sliders. One bedroom and a bathroom are on the main level and three additional bedrooms are on the upper level along with a full bath. The 50-by-156-foot property, with taxes of $11,433, also has a basement and attached garage.

Beechwood Drive, $530,000

Originally listed for $550,000, this four-bedroom, one-bathroom expanded Cape sold in April after 156 days on the market. Built in 1947, the house boasts a main level with formal living and dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, two bedrooms and a full bath. Two additional bedrooms are on the upper level. Attached to the house is a one-car garage. Taxes on the 81-by-203-foot property, which backs to Glen Head Country Club, are $10,490.

NOW ON THE MARKET

Starter, $550,000

This five-bedroom, two-bathroom Cape features a living room-dining room combination and an eat-in kitchen. The 104-by-113-foot property includes a full basement. Taxes: $8,127. Mariam Nazarian, Keller Williams Realty Gold Coast, 516-996-3853

Trade-up, $729,000

This four-bedroom, 2 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial includes a granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living room and dining room. The 71-by-100-foot property has a finished basement, one-car garage and in-ground pool and paver patio. Taxes: $13,302. Robert Merolla and Jennifer DeVito, Evolution Realty of LI, 631-603-4233, 631-445-1694

High-end, $1.499 million

This four-bedroom, 3 1⁄2-bathroom Colonial includes a living room, a family room, a formal dining room, and an updated eat-in kitchen. The 1.06-acre property, with a partially finished basement and two-car garage boasts an in-ground pool and pergola. Taxes: $27,773. Pamela Doyle, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, 631-988-1708

ON MULTIPLE LISTINGS

Number of houses 20

Price range $399,000 to $2.5 million

Tax range $6,246 to $46,122