'Heptadecagon' house in Glen Head lists for $1.2 million

This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four

This 2,600-square-foot home in Glen Head has four bedrooms. Photo Credit: Steven Ferraro

By Lisa Chamoff Special to Newsday
A Glen Head house on the market for $1.2 million is considered a heptadecagon, or 17-sided structure, says the owner.

The home was built in 2010 by Deltec Homes. The North Carolina company specializes in "panelized construction," where the main structural components of the home — including the walls, roof and floors — are built in a factory, delivered to the property and then the home is finished similarly to a home that’s constructed on-site, says owner Daniel Moskowitz, who is selling the home. This is different from modular construction, in which the entire home is built in a factory, adds Moskowitz, an attorney and a real estate broker listing the home with Cash-In Cash-Out Realty. 

“We were looking for a 21st-century house,” says Moskowitz of deciding to have the home constructed with this building method.

The four-bedroom, 2,600-square-foot home has an open floor plan, with double-decker windows providing passive solar energy. The home also has radiant heated floors. 

